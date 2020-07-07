Development Starts at New Water Treatment Facility

Wausau, WI (WAOW) -- The city is taking steps towards a new location for city water treatment. The city broke ground on its new wastewater and drinking water treatment facilities on Bugbee Avenue.

While current facilities meet city needs — there wasn't room for growth. The new site does just that. With DNR mandates expected to take place in 2023, the current facilities would not be up to code.

The city made the decision to start a new site, instead of refurbishing the one in place.

After four years in the making, and a 10 to 1 approval last spring, the project is on schedule for completion in late 2022.

City staff, officials and community members celebrate the project that prevailed through pandemic.

Eric Lindman; director of public works spoke at the groudbreaking, and afterwork told News 9, “We’re seeing it move into construction so it’s very exciting, these are the new facilities which will serve this community — Wausau and the whole region for decades to come.”

Leaders stressed that local businesses are building it — and the community is funding it.

The new site will be paid for by a thirty two percent water bill increase over the next two years.