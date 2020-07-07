Cyprus: EU partners aim to rein in Turkey’s ‘expansionism’

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The president of Cyprus says the island nation and its European Union partners are working to rein in Turkey’s “expansionist policy” in the eastern Mediterranean amid heightened tensions over an offshore search for hydrocarbons. President Nicos Anastasiades says that the 27-member bloc needs to take stock of how much leeway it will give an “insolent” Turkey that wants to place under its control a number of nations in the eastern Mediterranean. Anastasiades’ remarks on Tuesday came a day after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country would “reciprocate” if the EU takes measures censuring Turkey. Turkey doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state and its carrying out a gas search in waters where the island nation has exclusive economic rights.