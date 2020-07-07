Central Wisconsin State Fair canceled

WOOD CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- The Central Wiscoinsin State Fair (CWSF) has been canceled

The Fair announced the cancellation on the Facebook Page Tuesday morning.

"It is with great sorrow that we must announce, for the safety of our fair-goers, vendors exhibitors, sponsors, suppliers, volunteers and staff, and our border communities, that the 2020 Central Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled," the post said.

The CWSF Board of Directors has been working with the Wood County Health Department, local and state authorities to determine the best solution for the Fair. As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Wood Co., the Board said "it became clear" that cancellation was the best choice.

“The impact of the Fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration.” Said Dale Christiansen, CWSF’s Executive Director. “We are heartbroken for the small businesses, family farms, competitors, exhibitors, and the community groups who rely on the income and exposure the CWSF brings them. We look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can all return on August 24th – 29th, 2021. Until then, stay safe, be well, and support each other. We’ll miss you.”

The 2021 Fair is scheduled to take place August 24-29 2021. Grandstand tickets are eligible for a refund, or rollover for the 2021 event.

Read the full Facebook post below: