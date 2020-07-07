Breonna Taylor’s family argues police had no cause for raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A lawsuit from Breonna Taylor’s family says Louisville police called off a warrant search of her apartment after a drug suspect was located elsewhere. But it alleges the police then went ahead with the deadly raid to look for other suspects. Attorneys for Taylor’s family say police “should never have been at Breonna Taylor’s home in the first place.” The man who police connected to Taylor was arrested that night more than 10 miles away. The suit says police went ahead with the search at Taylor’s home to look for other suspects who did not have a connection to Taylor.