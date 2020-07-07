BBB Alert: Mask exemption cards are fake

Milwaukee, Wis. (WAOW) -- The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is issuing a warning about cards or flyers stating that the owner is exempt from wearing face masks. The information was not issued or endorsed by the DOJ.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB), a card is circulating online from a group by the name of the Freedom to Breathe Agency. The card claims that the holder is lawfully exempt from wearing a mask endorsed by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The cards are not valid.

Health experts and the DOJ are urging the pubic not to believe the claim that wearing a mask incurs mental or physical risk, as described by the exemption card being distributed online.

Information on the card claims that the Americans with Disabilities Act forbids questions about the cardholder's health condition that's aggravated by wearing a mask. It threatens that if questions are asked, financial penalties of $75,000 or higher can be levied.

The Americans with Disabilities Act said in an alert that they are not the distributors, nor endorse the information on the cards.