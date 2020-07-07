Asia markets slip as virus outbreaks mute hopes for rebound

TOKYO (AP) — Markets are mostly lower in Asia as expanding coronavirus outbreaks dim hopes for a global recovery. Shares were lower in Tokyo, Seoul, Australia and Hong Kong on Tuesday, while the Shanghai benchmark rose. Overnight, stocks of the biggest companies once again led the way, and strength for Apple, Amazon and other tech-oriented titans pushed the Nasdaq composite to another record high. Profit-taking set in quickly on Tuesday, erasing much of an initial rise for regional benchmarks that tracked Wall Street’s rally. The fallout from the pandemic has sent financial earnings plunging at many Asian companies, including giant Japanese exporters like Toyota Motor Corp.