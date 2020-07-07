7th former eBay staffer charged in harassment campaign

BOSTON (AP) — A seventh former eBay Inc. employee has been charged with participating in a campaign to terrorize the editor and publisher of an online newsletter because eBay executives were upset about coverage of the company. Authorities say Philip Cooke is charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses, prosecutors said. The San Jose, California, man is expected to appear in Boston’s federal court at a later date. There was no attorney listed for him in online court records. Prosecutors announced charges against six other former eBay staffers last month.