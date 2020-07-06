Wisconsin sees 484 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

(WAOW) -- Health officials have confirmed 484 more cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, which is 9.2 percent of the 5,286 new test results.

The state Department of Health Services (DHS) said Monday that the state has seen 32,061 cases since the pandemic began in March.

Since July 3, the DHS has not reported any new deaths related to COVID-19 — it remains at 796.

Marathon Co. reports 225 cases, Portage Co. reports 196 cases, and Clark Co. reports 87 cases.

According to the DHS, 79 percent, or 25,242 have recovered from the virus. There are still 6,018 active cases.