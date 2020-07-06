UN chief warns COVID-19 provides opportunity for terrorists

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general is warning that COVID-19 provides new opportunities for the Islamic State extremist group, al-Qaida and their affiliates as well as neo-Nazis, white supremacists and hate groups. Antonio Guterres said it’s too early to fully assess the implications of the pandemic on terrorism. But he said all those groups seek to exploit divisions, local conflicts, failures in governing, and other grievances to advance their aims. Guterres told Monday’s launch of United Nations Counter-Terrorism Week “the pandemic has also highlighted vulnerabilities to new and emerging forms of terrorism” including misusing digital technology, cyber attacks and bio-terrorism.