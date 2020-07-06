Two Brewers tested positive for Coronavirus before reporting to Summer training

Brewers Manager Craig Counsell revealed Monday that both Second baseman Luis Urias and Left-handed pitcher Angel Perdomo tested positive for Coronavirus.

The positive test results came back prior to reporting to Summer training camp, so the two have not been exposed to other members of the team.

As of Monday, both Urias and Perdomo are currently in COVID-19 isolation protocol.

The Brewers did not have any positive tests during intake testing of players and staff last week.