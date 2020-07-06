Trump criticizes Redskins, Indians for weighing name changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing two sports teams that are considering name changes in the wake of a national reckoning over racial injustice and inequality. Trump tweeted Monday that, “They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct.” The NFL’s Washington Redskins announced Friday that they had begun a “thorough review” of their name, which has been deemed offensive by Native American groups for decades. Hours later, the Indians baseball team announced that they, too, will review their long-debated name.