Tokyo governor, Abe say they’ll cooperate on virus, Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo’s governor and her political rival, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have agreed to cooperate on handling the coronavirus outbreak to safely hold the Olympics next year. Gov. Yuriko Koike met with Abe a day after she was elected to her second term. Koike’s overwhelming election victory was buoyed by public support for her handling of the virus pandemic despite a recent rise in infections in the capital region. Abe in contrast has seen his support eroded by perceived missteps and by political scandals. For now, Koike has denied speculation of her return to national politics. His term ends in September 2021.