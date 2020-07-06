Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 6:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Oneida County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN ONEIDA COUNTY…

At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willow

Reservoir, or 18 miles northwest of Rhinelander, moving east at 15

mph. Another severe thunderstorm was located 1 mile east of Lake

Tomahawk also moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Rainbow Flowage, Willow Reservoir, Crystal Lake Scout Reservation,

Minocqua, Sugar Camp, Hazelhurst, Lake Tomahawk, Mc Naughton, Goodnow

and Gobler Lake Natural Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH