Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 6:30 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 6:30 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Oneida County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN ONEIDA COUNTY…
At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willow
Reservoir, or 18 miles northwest of Rhinelander, moving east at 15
mph. Another severe thunderstorm was located 1 mile east of Lake
Tomahawk also moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Rainbow Flowage, Willow Reservoir, Crystal Lake Scout Reservation,
Minocqua, Sugar Camp, Hazelhurst, Lake Tomahawk, Mc Naughton, Goodnow
and Gobler Lake Natural Area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH