Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 6:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Forest County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOREST COUNTY…

At 605 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodlawn, or

near Crandon, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOme rotation has

been noted above the ground.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Crandon, Woodlawn, Laona, Blackwell, Bear Lake Campground and Otter

Springs Recreation Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH