Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 6:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Langlade County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR EASTERN MARATHON…SOUTHWESTERN LANGLADE AND WESTERN SHAWANO

COUNTIES…

At 539 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles northeast of Antigo to 8 miles north of

Wittenberg to 6 miles southwest of Bevent, moving northeast at 30

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Antigo, Weston, Bevent, Wittenberg, Ringle, Polar, Norrie, Neva,

Birnamwood and Hatley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH