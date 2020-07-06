Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 6:15 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 6:15 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Langlade County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT
FOR EASTERN MARATHON…SOUTHWESTERN LANGLADE AND WESTERN SHAWANO
COUNTIES…
At 539 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles northeast of Antigo to 8 miles north of
Wittenberg to 6 miles southwest of Bevent, moving northeast at 30
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Antigo, Weston, Bevent, Wittenberg, Ringle, Polar, Norrie, Neva,
Birnamwood and Hatley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL…0.75IN;
WIND…60MPH