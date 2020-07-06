Official: Tree falls on garage in storm, 19 to hospitals

PASADENA, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a large tree toppled on a detached garage in Pasadena, Maryland, where people at a child’s birthday party sought shelter from a storm, sending 19 people to hospitals. Anne Arundel County Fire spokesman Russ Davies said one person was critically injured and five others were in serious condition though none of their conditions was life-threatening. He said at least 17 adults and two children were in the garage and 13 of them had minor injuries. Davis told media outlets the people were gathered for the party when a brief storm blew through, sending those present ducking for cover in the detached garage behind a home before the tree fell.