Monk Botanical Gardens hosting pop-up drive-in movies

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Monk Botanical Gardens announced it will be hosting a Pop-Up Drive-In movie during July.

Friday, July 17 features Jurassic Park. Saturday, July 18 features Guardians of the Galaxy. For both nights, gates open at 7:15 pm and the movies begin at 8:45 pm. Cash only concessions will be available

Movies will be viewed on a 40-foot screen and an FM transmitter will be delivering sound to each car.

Starting on July 7, more information will be available on tickets, menus and locations on the event's website. Limited tickets are available for purchase online starting the same day.

The event will be set up to support social distancing, and anyone walking around or getting concessions must wear a mask.

All proceeds from the event support the Gardens' programs and development of the grounds.