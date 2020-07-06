Midwest Communications station manager dies in drowning accident

Midwest Communications station manager dies in drowning accidentUpdated
(WSAU) -- Midwest Communications announced it lost someone close to home over the weekend in a drowning accident.
WSAU, our radio affiliate, reported its Station Manager, Brett Lucht died Friday. Lucht was celebrating the Fourth of July with his family when the accident happened.
He had just recently turned 50 years old.
Lucht leaves behind his wife and three daughters, along with family and his radio family at Midwest Communications.