Man wants to bring baseball to Wisconsin for players with autism

(WKOW) -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many forms of baseball are absent from this summer season. A Georgia man is using this time to get the word out on starting a league for players with Autism in Madison, Janesville and Beloit.

"I wasn't given the same opportunities to play traditional baseball because coaches and peer's perceptions of what one with autism can and can't accomplish," said Taylor Duncan, 24 of Dallas, Georgia.

Duncan has a form of autism, and launched the Alternative Baseball Organization in 2016. A league for players 15 years old, or older to play baseball. The league started near Atlanta and now has over 30 leagues and is growing.

"I've set a goal to provide an experience in as many areas across the country as possible," said Duncan.

He is looking for players, coaches and volunteers to help get leagues started in Madison, Janesville and Beloit. He hopes these teams can play against other teams in Chicago and Minnesota in the summer of 2021.

"We've recently gotten interest for starting new programs in central Wisconsin, Wausau," said Duncan. "We've had some contact us from Rochester, Minnesota. Somebody contacted me from the Duluth-Superior area today."

With their leagues cancelled for the summer, Duncan has used this time to do a virtual tour to spread the word. His interview with WKOW-TV was his No. 105 he's done in the last three weeks.

"We have to learn to put the perception aside and really give those with disabilities a chance to really show their true talents and show what they can do. Not what they can't but what they can," said Duncan.

For more information on the Alternative Baseball Organization, click here.