Man arrested in Germany after estranged wife killed on bus

BERLIN (AP) — Police in southern Germany say a 37-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife to death on a public bus. Bavarian police say the 27-year-old woman suffered several knife wounds in the attack early Monday afternoon. Police said that the victim was taken to hospital but succumbed to her injuries. The suspect fled on foot but was arrested on the edge of town. He was known to police from a previous assault on his wife in November. In 2018, 123 women in Germany were killed by their current or former partners.