Deep undersea earthquake widely felt in Indonesia, no damage

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A earthquake has struck deep undersea off the coast of Indonesia’s main island of Java. No injuries or serious damage were reported. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake measured 6.6 magnitude and was about 330 miles deep. Indonesia’s geophysics agency said the temblor was 6.1 magnitude and did not cause a tsunami. An agency official said people felt mild shaking as far as Bali island since the epicenter was very deep. Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.