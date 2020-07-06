Lightning strike could be to blame for Vilas Co. structure fire

TOWNSHIP OF LAND O' LAKES, Wis. (WAOW) -- A lightning strike could be to blame for a structure fire at an RV park, according to the Vilas County Sheriff's Department.

The flames sparked just before 7:30 Sunday night at Borderline RV Park in the Township of Land O' Lakes.

Officials said a woman called, reporting the main building at the park was on fire. No one was inside at the time.

Initial investigation indicated lightning struck a tree next to the house which started the building on fire.

The Vilas Co. authorities confirmed the building is a total loss.