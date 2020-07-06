Israel announces successful launch of new spy satellite

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Ministry has announced the successful launch of a new spy satellite. It says the “Ofek 16” reconnaissance satellite was launched at 4 a.m. on Monday from central Israel into space. It describes the Ofek as an “electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities.” In a statement, it said engineers from the ministry and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries were conducting tests before it begins full operational activities. Defense Minister Benny Gantz called the launch an “extraordinary achievement” and said that “technological superiority and intelligence capabilities are essential to the security of the state of Israel.”