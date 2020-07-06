In Russia and Ukraine, no social distance on crowded beaches

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Tens of thousands of vacation-goers in Russia and Ukraine have descended on Black Sea beaches to get a break from coronavirus lockdowns since the pandemic is preventing residents of the two countries from traveling farther afield. Popular vacation destinations in Europe are still closed to visitors from Russia and Ukraine, but Black Sea resorts are filled to capacity from domestic tourism. Despite Ukraine and Russia continuing to have high numbers of new cases, few on the beaches of Sochi, Crimea and Odesa wear masks or bother trying to maintain social distance as they bask in the sun. Hotel owners are happy and room prices are soaring.