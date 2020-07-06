Executive turmoil at Essence, Ebony magazines prompt changes

NEW YORK (AP) — Ebony and Essence, two storied magazines that focus on news and culture in the Black community, are facing some troubled times. Ebony late last week force out CEO Willard Jackson after the board of directors became concerned about some of his financial transactions. The board chairman said it was unclear whether some transactions were designed to benefit Jackson or the magazine. Ebony, a general interest magazine on Black culture, is looking for an interim leader. Meanwhile, an anonymous essay alleged a toxic workplace at Essence, a magazine for Black women that is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Essence initially labeled the letter an attempt at character assassination, but last week named a new interim CEO.