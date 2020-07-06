China criticizes US joint carrier drills in South China Sea

BEIJING (AP) — China is accusing the U.S. of flexing its military muscles in the South China Sea by conducting joint exercises with two U.S. aircraft carrier groups in the strategic waterway. A foreign ministry spokesperson says the exercises were performed “totally out of ulterior motives” and undermined stability in the area. The U.S. Navy said over the weekend that the USS Nimitz and the USS Ronald Reagan along with their accompanying vessels and aircraft conducted exercises “designed to maximize air defense capabilities, and extend the reach of long-range precision maritime strikes from carrier-based aircraft.” China claims almost all of the South China Sea. Five other governments claim all or part of the sea.