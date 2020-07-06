At least 2 shooters wanted for death of girl, 8, in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — The shooting death of an 8-year-old girl has prompted a $10,000 reward for information as authorities in Atlanta search for at least two people who opened fire on the car she was riding in. Police identified the girl as Secoriea Turner on Sunday. Authorities say a group of armed individuals shot at the car near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer on June 12. The area has become a site for frequent demonstrations. News outlets report one person was shot and killed and two others were hurt late Sunday yards from where Secoriea was shot Saturday night.