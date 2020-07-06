Asia Today: Australian state’s cases spike, borders to shut

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The hard-hit Australian state of Victoria recorded a death and its highest-ever daily increase in coronavirus cases as authorities prepare to close its border with New South Wales. The death of a man in his 90s brings the national death toll to 105. Victoria state’s leader said 53 of the 127 new cases were in public housing blocks put under lockdown since Saturday. Andrews also announced that the state border with New South Wales will be closed from late Tuesday night. It’s the first time the internal borders between Australia’s two largest states were closed due to the pandemic.