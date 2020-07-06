Asia stocks rise as investors look ahead to week’s data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have risen as investors look ahead for data they hope will support optimism about a global economic rebound. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Australia all advanced. Markets rose last week on better-than-expected U.S. jobs data despite some American states reporting record new coronavirus infections. Investors looked ahead to interest rate decisions by central banks in Australia and Malaysia, an election in Singapore and possible unrest in Hong Kong over a security law. Markets have risen as some countries eased anti-virus measures and revived business activity, but forecasters warn the surge might be too early to be sustained by uncertain economic conditions.