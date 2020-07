MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said Monday two players have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a sports reporter at our ABC affiliate, WISN, the impacted players are Angel Perdomo and Luis Urias.

Both players are reportedly asymptomatic.