11 Aspirus clinics re-opening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several Aspirus clinic are re-opening to patients after temporarily closing in April to support operational and COVID-19 surge planning needs at other Aspirus locations.

The following clinics are reopening starting Monday:

Adams

Athens Clinic

Birnamwood Clinic

Crossroads Clinic (Oxford, WI)

Crystal Falls Clinic

Gilman Clinic

Hurley Clinic

Marathon Clinic

Prentice Clinic

Three Lakes Clinic

Wittenberg Clinic

Re-openings may vary by clinic while staff and providers transition back to their previous locations.

“We are really excited to re-open these clinics and continue offering care to patients directly in their own communities,” said Matt Brewer, Vice President of Operations and Chief Nursing Officer of Aspirus Medical Group. “I’d like to thank our patients for being so understanding and flexible during a time that required us to temporarily adjust our operations to meet patient care needs at other locations in our system.”

The clinics will use the same precautions as all other Aspirus locations. Masks are required of all patients and visitors, who will also receive a temperature check and asked if they have any symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19.