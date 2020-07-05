UW-Milwaukee lecturer responds to petition for firing over soldier comments

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A UW-Milwaukee lecturer is responding after students started a petition to fire her over Facebook comments about the death of an Army soldier.

Federal prosecutors say another soldier killed PFC Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood in April. Guillen's family believes her death was linked to sexual harassment she had planned to report to Army officials.

Officials say the man who killed her also killed himself. His girlfriend is in jail, accused of helping him hide Guillen's body.

An online petition created Friday calls for UW-Milwaukee to fire Betsy Schoeller from her instructor position on campus, based on comments she made on Facebook about Guillen's murder.

Schoeller, a former Wisconsin Air Guard officer, wrote sexual harassment is the price of admission for women in the military. She posted, "if you're gonna cry like a snowflake about it, you're gonna pay the price."

On Sunday, Schoeller released a statement through the university, explaining her comments and sending her condolences to Guillen's family and sympathies to other victims of sexual harassment.

In the statement, Schoeller says she responded to a post asking how Guillen's murder could have happened and she explained her reply, which she said she feels was interpreted out of context:

"I did not mean to imply that this is how I feel. I was giving voice to the messaging that women hear in the culture of sexual harassment: The message we receive from the culture is not only will you suffer from sexual harassment, if you squawk about it, you will suffer even more. Because it isn’t just the sexual harassment. That’s just the beginning. Then comes the agonizing decision about reporting. Or not reporting. The pressure applied by friends who know about it and only want to help. Having to ultimately stand up to that culture of sexual harassment on your own. Adding suffering on top of suffering. Some endure continued harassment and assault, being forced to work with the perpetrator. Sometimes even death. The sexual harassment culture is still here. That’s the ‘why’ I was looking for."

Schoeller said her intention was to make a point about the culture of sexual harassment women face.

UWM also released a statement Saturday, saying the initial Facebook comments were "beyond thoughtless" and "terribly at odds with UWM's values."

University officials say Schoeller cannot be fired over social media postings, because that type of speech is protected by the First Amendment.

UWM says it's committed to a safe and inclusive campus, including support for those impacted by sexual violence.

