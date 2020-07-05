Tropical Storm Edouard forms over far North Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Edouard has formed over the far North Atlantic, but the storm poses no immediate threat to land. Edouard has top sustained winds of 40 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says it was located late Sunday night about 685 miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, Canada. The tropical storm is moving to the northeast at 35 mph and is expected to become a post-tropical storm on Monday. No coastal storm watches or warnings are in effect, and little significant change in strength was forecast for Edouard for the brief period it is expected to remain a tropical storm.