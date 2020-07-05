Standoff in Marshfield ends with man in custody

(WAOW) -- A standoff took Place in Marshfield Saturday night, between police officers and a 27-year-old man threatening to shoot them.

According to the incident report, police were called to the 2200 block of S. Maple Avenue around 9 p.m., where the man allegedly threatened to shoot an 18-year-old.

Then man then went into his trailer and grabbed a BB gun that "resembled a real pistol," according to the report. When officers made contact, the 27-year-old refused to come out of his trailer and "yelled that he would shoot at officers," if they didn't stop knocking on his trailer.

The man eventually came out of the trailer and officers said they took him into custody for disorderly conduct.