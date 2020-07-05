Prominent Israeli journalist, Netanyahu critic, loses TV job

JERUSALEM (AP) — A prominent Israeli journalist known for breaking diplomatic scoops and critical coverage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been told that he is being dismissed. Israeli media reported Sunday that Barak Ravid, Channel 13 TV’s diplomatic correspondent, was among nearly 40 people who received dismissal letters from the station. While several other big names were on the list, it was Ravid’s dismissal that raised the most eyebrows. Ravid has gained a reputation for breaking stories about Israel’s relations with the U.S., the European Union and other foreign partners. His reporting has upset Netanyahu at times, and the prime minister has publicly rebuked Ravid.