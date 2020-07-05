Pandemic cancellations drive up boat rentals in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many people have spent the holiday weekend out on the water.

Brittingham Boats in Madison says it's been booked solid with rentals all weekend.

The company rents kayaks, canoes, standup paddleboards and paddleboats on Lake Monona.

Managers say all the event cancellations and changes during the pandemic have helped drive up business on the lake this summer.

"Normally on the 4th of July, we see our business taper off around 4 o'clock as people go to barbecues, go to hang out with their families, or go to fireworks, and without a giant fireworks show this year we were booked solid until about 7:30 when every boat had to be in," said Stephan Reinke, general manager of Brittingham Boats.

The rental company has taken precautions to keep people safe, moving all reservations online and requiring customers wear masks when checking out the boats.

Staff members also clean boats and paddles between use and they use a quarantine system for life jackets.