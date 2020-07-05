Lebanon holds Baalbek concert despite virus, economic crisis

BAALBEK, Lebanon (AP) — For the first time ever, Lebanon is hosting its annual music festival in the ancient northeastern city of Baalbek without an audience. Organizers have dubbed it “an act of cultural resilience” to both the global coronavirus pandemic and Lebanon’s unprecedented economic and financial crisis. The dramatic setting in a massive Roman forum has always always part of the Baalbek International Festival magic. Sunday’s concert was held at the Bacchus Temple, which stands in front of six columns that remain from the Temple of Jupiter. Although the lack of an audience is new, the festival had suffered a 23-year hiatus during Lebanon’s civil war.