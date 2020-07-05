Indians keep their distance in mass tree planting campaign

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — More than 2 million people have gathered in northern India while trying to practice social distancing to plant 250 million trees as part of a government plan to tackle climate change. Officials in Uttar Pradesh distributed millions of saplings to be planted across the state on Sunday to help India’s efforts to increase its forest cover. India has pledged to keep a third of its total land area under forest and tree cover, but a growing population and increasing demand for industrial projects are placing greater stress on the land. Those who gathered Sunday included lawmakers, government officials and volunteers from nonprofit organizations. With India fourth in the world in coronavirus cases, they kept their distance from each other.