Heat and humidity to linger for a while; T-storms possible

Evening: Any showers and T-storms in the area will gradually diminish. Warm and humid.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Patchy fog possible. Slight chance of a shower far-north/northwest.

Low: 67 Wind: light SW

Monday: Very warm and humid. Becoming partly sunny, 50% chance of showers and T-storms during the afternoon and evening.

High: 87 Wind: SW 5-10

Very warm and humid conditions continued today, with mid afternoon temperature readings ranging from the mid 80s to low 90s, and heat index values reaching the mid 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed in the northern, northeastern, and eastern parts of the state, producing locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, some hail, and lightning.

The showers and storms will diminish this evening. Patchy fog will be possible tonight.

The very warm and humid pattern will linger through Friday, then cooler and less humid conditions are expected.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday and Tuesday as a weak frontal boundary settles into the area. The activity will be likely Thursday as a stronger cold front moves through. A few showers and storms will also be possible late Saturday and Sunday.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. July 5, 2020

