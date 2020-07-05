ATV Crash Leaves One Dead in Wood County

Wood County (WAOW) -- On July 4, 2020 at approximately 11:43 p.m. Wood County Dispatch Center received a call of a single ATV crash in the Township of Sigel.

An ATV with two occupants was leaving an address on County Highway F when it struck a roadside drain and ejected both occupants off of the ATV and onto the roadway.

The passenger was pronounced deceased on scene. The operator was airlifted to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation at this time by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

A section of County Highway F was closed for approximately four hours. This section has since been re-opened.