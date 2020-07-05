Anti-racism groups in Paris call out slave trader statues

PARIS (AP) — Anti-racism groups are leading a “de-colonial tour” of Paris to call attention to monuments and streets honoring historical figures tied to the slave trade or colonial-era abuses. It’s organized by a group representing low-income neighborhoods in French suburbs, Black activist and migrants’ rights groups. While statues have fallen in other countries amid the global movement for racial justice, the response in France so far has been more muted. French President Emmanuel Macron has insisted that authorities will not remove any controversial monuments. Organizers of Sunday’s march want France to rename streets and monuments for people who fought against slave trading and colonial crimes.