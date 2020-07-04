Tiki Beach Boat Launch Closure

Mosinee, WI (WAOW) -- Tiki Beach Bar and Grill is a busy place for boaters to start their summer excursions.

Typically fourth of july sees a lot of traffic…

But this year-- the beach bar is deciding to keep the boat launch closed.

The decision was made in part to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

"Just due to the high volume, high traffic, our parking lot down here is a little narrower, a little more condensed so we didn't want any accidents or any potential complications." said Tiki Beach manager Jared.

Management explained boats were still allowed to beach and dock at the bar, but must launch from other sites to limit congested areas. To avoid those complications the beach is also sanitizing routinely.

The rest of tiki beach is open and is also hosting a fireworks show tonight.