Spain locks down county of 200,000 people due to outbreaks

LLEIDA, Spain (AP) — Authorities in northeast Spain have ordered the lockdown of a county around the city of Lleida due to worrying outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus. Catalan regional authorities announced Saturday that as of noon local time movement will be restricted to and from the county of El Segriá around Lleida which is home to over 200,000 people. Residents will have until 4 p.m. to enter the area. The new outbreaks are linked to agricultural workers in the rural area. Spain was completely locked down from March to June to get its coronavirus outbreak under control before its national government ended a state of emergency.