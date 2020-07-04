Police say suicide car bomber explodes near Mogadishu’s port

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Somalia’s capital say a suicide bomber has detonated an explosives-laden vehicle near the port in Mogadishu. Thick smoke billows over the area. Col. Ahmed Ali says the blast occurred near the gates of the motor vehicle imports duty authority headquarters. The spokesman for Somalia’s information ministry confirms that people are injured. The explosion was heard across the city. Ambulance sirens are wailing. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group based in Somalia often targets the capital with suicide bombings.