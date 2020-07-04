Person cited for posting signs against the homeless

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police Sgt. Tom Walsh said no one can tell anyone where they do and don't belong.

"This whole incident seems senseless to me. On behalf of the La Crosse Police Department, I want everyone in our community to feel safe and know that we are here to work with you, " said Walsh. "The La Crosse Police Department is here to serve is community members. We want to make sure everyone here feels comfortable in the city of La Crosse."

His comments come after officers located and cited a person responsible for placing about 30 signs in the downtown area.

The signs conveyed in part that local authorities would be contacted if homeless people were seen in the La Crosse community.

The signs are unauthorized and not associated with the police or any organization mentioned in the signs.

La Crosse Police located the individual who was responsible with the help of the police downtown camera system.

They ordered the individual to remove all signs.