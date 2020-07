ALLOUEZ, Wis. (Via WBAY) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Dept. said crew were called to the 400 block of Simonet St. at 10:45 on Friday night.

Officials say when they arrive they saw flames on the outside wall of a house. Flames were also on a nearby home.

People inside the house evacuated before crews arrived. The incident caused six people to be displaced.

The Fire Marshall is currently investigating the cause. No injuries were reported.