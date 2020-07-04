Northeast Indian state bans sale of dog meat amid protest

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Authorities in India’s northeastern state of Nagaland have banned the sale of dog meat and halted the import and trading of dogs to be used for food. Officials in the remote Christian-majority state said Saturday the state government banned all commercial import and trading of dogs and also the sale of dog meat after an Indian lawmaker drew attention to the cause. The move has drawn appreciation from animal rights groups that say up to 30,000 dogs are smuggled annually into Nagaland, where they are sold in live markets.