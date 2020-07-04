Marathon County employee tests positive for COVID-19

Marathon County employee tests positive for COVID-19New
MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Health Dept. said a county employee at the courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Health Dept. said the employee has not been in the office since June 26. The department did not identify any close contacts between the employee and any member of the public visiting the courthouse.
Lance Leonhard, the Marathon County Administrator, said:
“Like other employers in our area, Marathon County Government has put policies and practices in place to mitigate the risk of spread of COVID-19 and protect our employees and the public. I applaud our employee for promptly contacting their supervisor, reporting that they were experiencing symptoms consistent with the virus, and staying home.”