Hot weather sticking around

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy.

Low: 65 Wind: Light W

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms.

High: 88 Wind: W ~ 5

Sunday night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 66 Wind: Calm

The warm streak we've been on continues (sorry cold weather lovers)! Tonight temperatures will fall to lows in the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies. A few lingering rain showers will dwindle down as the sun goes down and leave us dry enough in time for fireworks tonight. Enough moisture will hang around overnight into early Sunday morning to produce patchy fog in some areas.

Sunday will remain on the hot side, with highs reaching into the upper 80s. Partly to mostly sunny skies will heat us up quickly. Isolated rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible with the heat tomorrow. Winds will kick up to 5 mph out of the west, but for the most part remain light. Sunday night will be partly cloudy and calm with lows dipping into the mid 60s.

The trend of upper 80s, humidity, and chances for rain will carry over into the workweek. Be ready for a hot stretch of summer weather ahead!

Enjoy the rest of the holiday weekend & stay safe. -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, July 4, 2020 at 3:35 PM

On this day in weather history: 1776 - Thomas Jefferson paid for his first thermometer, and signed the Declaration of Independence. According to his weather memorandum book, at 2 PM it was cloudy and 76 degrees. (David Ludlum)