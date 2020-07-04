Fourth of July — Balancing Fun and Safety

Stevens Point, WI (WAOW) -- While celebrations are in order all day today, safety is still top priority.

Early Saturday warden Tyler Flood took reporter Addison Van Patten on a ride along through Lake Du Bay, showing News 9 how to stay safe -- while enjoying the holiday.

"Life jackets are very important but this is the fourth of july -- this is wisconsin, people are going to be drinking, gotta be sure you have a designated driver", urged warden Flood.

A half a million boats are registered in the state of Wisconsin -- over one thousand are expected to be on lake du bay for the fourth.

Local lakes are marked for traffic patterns to help keep everyone safe.

"There are channel markers on this lake, like that right there, so that marks the channel, that's where the boats are gonna be, so you shouldn't be swimming in that area"

While staying afloat, it's also important to, "stay hydrated. And if you're not hydrated it can lead to fatigue, and that's our message is to stay hydrated and be safe," said warden Joe McMann.

The DNR's goal is to interact with as many boaters as possible, but getting pulled over doesn't always end in a citation. While riding along, the warden did pull over one vessel in an hours time.

The boat was stopped for absence of numbers on the side of the boat. The driver had his documentation readily available. The boat was a brand new purchase for the family, they were prepared with life vests and eager to test out the new toy on the holiday. Warden Flood explained that many stops go just like that, a conversation, check for life vets and then part ways.

As the day goes on and sun goes down, it is important to remember safety does not go away. Sun glare at dusk can impair drivers, and to be careful when leaving the water at the end of the day.